Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,200 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 7,200 ($97.36) price objective from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RB. Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($127.11) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($105.48) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($104.12) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,525 ($101.76) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($83.16) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,207.50 ($97.46).

The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($78.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($108.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

