Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,200 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 7,200 ($97.36) price objective from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RB. Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($127.11) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($105.48) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($104.12) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,525 ($101.76) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($83.16) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,207.50 ($97.46).

The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($78.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($108.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

