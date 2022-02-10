Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bellway (BWY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bellway (LON: BWY):

2/9/2022 – Bellway had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,360 ($58.96) to GBX 4,380 ($59.23). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Bellway had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,600 ($48.68) to GBX 3,660 ($49.49). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Bellway had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/31/2022 – Bellway had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 4,230 ($57.20) price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Bellway had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,600 ($48.68) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Bellway had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,351 ($45.31) price target on the stock.

1/17/2022 – Bellway had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,600 ($48.68) price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Bellway had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,524 ($47.65) to GBX 3,351 ($45.31). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Bellway had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 4,160 ($56.25) price target on the stock.

BWY stock opened at GBX 3,052 ($41.27) on Thursday. Bellway p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 2,706 ($36.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,756 ($50.79). The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,107.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,240.09. The stock has a market cap of £3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 9.66.

In other news, insider Jason Honeyman purchased 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,161 ($42.75) per share, with a total value of £106,620.53 ($144,179.22).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

