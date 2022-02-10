Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Stryker (SYK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Stryker (NYSE: SYK) recently:
- 2/5/2022 – Stryker was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/31/2022 – Stryker had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $275.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2022 – Stryker had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $300.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2022 – Stryker had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $280.00 to $273.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2022 – Stryker had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $300.00 to $290.00.
- 1/7/2022 – Stryker was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 1/4/2022 – Stryker was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.
Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $258.50. 29,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,518. The firm has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $227.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.19.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $768,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $229,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.
