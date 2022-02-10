Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Stryker (SYK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Stryker (NYSE: SYK) recently:

2/5/2022 – Stryker was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/31/2022 – Stryker had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $275.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Stryker had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $300.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Stryker had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $280.00 to $273.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Stryker had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $300.00 to $290.00.

1/7/2022 – Stryker was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/4/2022 – Stryker was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $258.50. 29,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,518. The firm has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $227.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $768,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $229,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

