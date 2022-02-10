Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Million

Analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will report $1.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $11.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $12.56 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.12 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $13.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.94) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on RETA. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.71.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,272. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.29. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

