RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 18.15%. RealNetworks updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNWK traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.72. 13,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,948. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.45. RealNetworks has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $6.66.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of RealNetworks by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 152,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,968 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 171,801.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 94,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 97,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.