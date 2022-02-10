Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.73

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.73 and last traded at $94.03, with a volume of 4929448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.01.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $143.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $598,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

