Raymond James Trims Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Target Price to $90.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.96% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.
Trimble stock opened at $71.45 on Thursday. Trimble has a 12-month low of $66.18 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.06.
In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3,508.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.
About Trimble
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
