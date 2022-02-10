Raymond James Trims Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Target Price to $90.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble stock opened at $71.45 on Thursday. Trimble has a 12-month low of $66.18 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.06.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3,508.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.