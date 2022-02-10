Raymond James Cuts Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target to $60.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DOCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Doximity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. boosted their price target on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. Doximity has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $107.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average is $66.59.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Doximity by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 103,632 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC acquired a new position in Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,239,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Doximity by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 100,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 72,247 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new position in Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,654,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Doximity by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

