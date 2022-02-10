Raymond James Cuts Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target to $60.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DOCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Doximity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. boosted their price target on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.36.
Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. Doximity has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $107.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average is $66.59.
In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Doximity by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 103,632 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC acquired a new position in Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,239,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Doximity by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 100,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 72,247 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new position in Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,654,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Doximity by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Doximity
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
