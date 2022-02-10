Raymond James Cuts Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $135.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.50.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL stock opened at $124.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.87. Allstate has a 12-month low of $102.55 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.