Cameco (TSE:CCO) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$34.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCO. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$36.25 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC assumed coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.09.

TSE CCO traded down C$0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$28.53. 2,082,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of C$11.35 billion and a PE ratio of -335.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.07. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$18.41 and a 52 week high of C$35.47.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel bought 4,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.81 per share, with a total value of C$109,626.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 373,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,024,902.44.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

