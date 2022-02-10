RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Down to $23.48

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.48, but opened at $22.22. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.92, with a volume of 638 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RAPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $718.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.15.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $85,159.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $96,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,295 shares of company stock worth $435,689. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.