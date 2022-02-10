Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RPD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.80.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of RPD stock opened at $100.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.15. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $648,541.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $855,080.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,821 shares of company stock worth $2,613,883 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 26,986 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,348,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,642,000 after purchasing an additional 40,495 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,140,000. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.