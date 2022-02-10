Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Rapid7 updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.150 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.050-$0.160 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,323. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.93 and its 200-day moving average is $116.15. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $855,080.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,821 shares of company stock worth $2,613,883. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 89.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 18.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 158.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 183.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RPD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.80.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

