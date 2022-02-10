Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.32 and last traded at $17.32. 116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 51,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $891,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

