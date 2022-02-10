Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Get Rambus alerts:

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rambus has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 3.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 3.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter worth $402,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Rambus by 108,286.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the third quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.