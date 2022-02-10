Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.17% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.
NASDAQ RMBS opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rambus has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $29.89.
In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 3.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 3.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter worth $402,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Rambus by 108,286.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the third quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.
About Rambus
Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rambus (RMBS)
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.