Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Tops $3.03 on Exchanges

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 10th. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for about $3.03 or 0.00006903 BTC on exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $72.34 million and $3.45 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rai Reflex Index alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00047749 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,097.55 or 0.07067977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,972.94 or 1.00337223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00050135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00053131 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 23,912,738 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rai Reflex Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rai Reflex Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.