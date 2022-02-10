R1 RCM (RCM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect R1 RCM to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.53. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 798.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,236 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

