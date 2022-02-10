Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) PT Lowered to $6.00

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) had its target price decreased by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 111.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QMCO. Oppenheimer cut shares of Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut shares of Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of QMCO traded down $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,269. Quantum has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quantum will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 18.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,269,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 49.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,966 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 7.8% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,774,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,677,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 281,692 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Quantum by 2.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,090,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 53,928 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

