Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Cut to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.20. Quantum has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quantum will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMCO. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,028,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 49.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,966 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 18.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,269,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,599 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 34.7% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,574,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after purchasing an additional 663,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,677,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 281,692 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

