Quantum Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Quantum in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). B. Riley also issued estimates for Quantum’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Quantum stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Quantum has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $294.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Quantum by 18.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,269,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,474,000 after buying an additional 1,271,966 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,774,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,677,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after buying an additional 281,692 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,090,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after buying an additional 53,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

