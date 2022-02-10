Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Sells 124,300 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd trimmed its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 124,300 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 55,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter.

GGN stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.79. 1,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,138. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

