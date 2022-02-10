Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Raises Position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) by 242.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,830 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned 0.16% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JOF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,370,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,421,000 after acquiring an additional 166,403 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 108,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 494 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,082. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2116 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.