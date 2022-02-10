Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Has $1.52 Million Position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 37,053 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 20.2% during the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 223,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 24.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 91,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Chris Jammet purchased 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen T. Mcgahran sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $64,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,372. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.57. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

