Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $566,000 Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,315 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Masco by 752.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,941 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth about $119,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Masco by 103.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,169 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Masco by 123.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,211,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,279,000 after acquiring an additional 670,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Masco by 66.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,267,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,506,000 after acquiring an additional 504,445 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.08.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,941 shares of company stock worth $3,237,460 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $60.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.