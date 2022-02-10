Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in AAR were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AAR by 11.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AAR by 6.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AAR by 6.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of AAR by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AAR news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $91,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 16,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $653,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,887 shares of company stock worth $2,756,379. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIR stock opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average is $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.73. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.48 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

