Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $78.65 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $88.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average is $82.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

