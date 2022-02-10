Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,820 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 17.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 255,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 33,297 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 47.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NRG opened at $40.88 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

NRG Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

