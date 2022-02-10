Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Post Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Post in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Post’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on POST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

NYSE POST opened at $106.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 0.76. Post has a one year low of $94.76 and a one year high of $118.32.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 71.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Post in the second quarter valued at $84,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

