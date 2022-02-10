Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Hasbro, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Hasbro in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.24. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $96.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.06. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $85.97 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.30 and a 200 day moving average of $96.91.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.44%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $653,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,184 shares of company stock worth $2,336,408. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

