Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Axos Financial, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Axos Financial in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AX. Raymond James increased their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

NYSE AX opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,428,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,809,000 after buying an additional 152,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 910,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 24.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $325,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

