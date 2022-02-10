Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ FY2024 earnings at $12.90 EPS.

APD has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.82.

APD opened at $259.36 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $251.11 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.66.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. State Street Corp increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,205,963,000 after purchasing an additional 628,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,508,000 after buying an additional 571,313 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $116,141,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,126,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,006,000 after acquiring an additional 321,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,485,000 after acquiring an additional 224,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

