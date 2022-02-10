Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Issued By B. Riley

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the construction company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 454,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after buying an additional 459,378 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 103.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 491,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 9,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $296,328.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,065 shares of company stock worth $7,419,320 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

