Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Issued By Truist Financial

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of onsemi in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for onsemi’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Get onsemi alerts:

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ON. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

onsemi stock opened at $67.08 on Thursday. onsemi has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in onsemi by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,931,000 after buying an additional 1,610,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,792,000 after buying an additional 313,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.