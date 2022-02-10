Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Hasbro in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $96.23 on Wednesday. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $85.97 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 83.44%.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $653,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,184 shares of company stock worth $2,336,408. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Hasbro by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,231,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hasbro by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,509,000 after purchasing an additional 530,891 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Hasbro by 331.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

