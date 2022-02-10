Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

PXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Univest Sec reissued a buy rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Noble Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXS opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 57,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 359,003 shares in the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pyxis Tankers (PXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.