Putnam Investments LLC Trims Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,235,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,038 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $433,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in United Rentals by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,766,000 after buying an additional 1,096,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Rentals by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after purchasing an additional 139,291 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in United Rentals by 8.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,060,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,029,000 after purchasing an additional 85,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 949,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

URI traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $331.52. 9,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,445. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $329.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.42 and a 52 week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.27.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

