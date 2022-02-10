Putnam Investments LLC Sells 59,321 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 59,321 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 0.8% of Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 1.30% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $533,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 90.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 385,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,014,000 after purchasing an additional 182,707 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 173.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 176,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,878,000 after acquiring an additional 111,947 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $796.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $687.30.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $19.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $659.32. 15,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $670.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $635.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $428.79 and a 52-week high of $710.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

