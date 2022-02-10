Putnam Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,715,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77,455 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $329,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,504,267,000 after buying an additional 622,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,298,931,000 after buying an additional 503,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,176,359,000 after buying an additional 711,285 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after purchasing an additional 862,072 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.43. 140,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,115,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.11 and a 200-day moving average of $189.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,851 shares of company stock valued at $7,792,716 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

