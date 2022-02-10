Putnam Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 467.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,067,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879,114 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $259,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $2.48 on Thursday, reaching $245.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,840. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.02. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.13 and a 52-week high of $269.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.