Putnam Investments LLC Grows Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,585,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.71% of American Electric Power worth $291,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 91,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,188,000 after buying an additional 17,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,293,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,626,000 after buying an additional 76,408 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 12.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,889,000 after buying an additional 41,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $546,084 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $88.31. 84,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,169. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

