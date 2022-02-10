Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.37.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 6.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after acquiring an additional 75,499 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 10,971.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,850 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 37.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 716.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 109,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 96,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 9.0% in the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTG opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.76. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

