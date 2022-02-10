PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.11% of PulteGroup worth $12,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 49.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PulteGroup by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,732,000 after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 59.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after purchasing an additional 161,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PHM. Bank of America began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

NYSE:PHM opened at $51.44 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day moving average of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 9.27%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

