Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Buys £199.84 in Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mark FitzPatrick purchased 16 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,249 ($16.89) per share, for a total transaction of £199.84 ($270.24).

Mark FitzPatrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Mark FitzPatrick purchased 15 shares of Prudential stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,320 ($17.85) per share, for a total transaction of £198 ($267.75).

LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,246 ($16.85) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,276.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,385.04. The company has a market cap of £34.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,203 ($16.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.62).

Several research firms have recently commented on PRU. Barclays set a GBX 1,719 ($23.25) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.96) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($24.68) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,879 ($25.41) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,742 ($23.56).

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

