Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Buys £199.84 in Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mark FitzPatrick purchased 16 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,249 ($16.89) per share, for a total transaction of £199.84 ($270.24).
Mark FitzPatrick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Mark FitzPatrick purchased 15 shares of Prudential stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,320 ($17.85) per share, for a total transaction of £198 ($267.75).
LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,246 ($16.85) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,276.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,385.04. The company has a market cap of £34.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,203 ($16.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.62).
About Prudential
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.
See Also
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.