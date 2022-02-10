Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Director John Pugliese Sells 10,000 Shares

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE PFS opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 44.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 17,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 31.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 76,169 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth $830,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 921.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 189,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 170,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 39.4% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 201,427 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 56,920 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.