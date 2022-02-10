Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Bought by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 218,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,733 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 22,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTGX stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.16. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

