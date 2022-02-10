Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 153.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,424. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prospect Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179,279 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSEC shares. Raymond James raised Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

