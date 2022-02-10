ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €19.16 ($22.02).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.18) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.29) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.29) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.14) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.30 ($12.99) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €14.18 ($16.29) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 6.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of €12.77 ($14.68) and a 1-year high of €19.00 ($21.84). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.99.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

