ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,046,844 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 7,483,084 shares.The stock last traded at $77.45 and had previously closed at $80.30.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.19.

Get ProShares UltraPro Dow30 alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.