PROG (NYSE:PRG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

PROG (NYSE:PRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROG Holdings Inc. is a provider of lease-purchase solutions through e-commerce merchants. The Company also operates Vive Financial, a provider of a variety of second-look credit products. PROG Holdings Inc., formerly known as The Aaron’s Company Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRG. Stephens downgraded shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $39.72 on Thursday. PROG has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $56.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PROG by 4,665.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,451,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,664 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in PROG by 22.7% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,533,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,405,000 after buying an additional 283,264 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PROG by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,672,000 after buying an additional 250,325 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PROG by 16.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,372,000 after buying an additional 226,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in PROG in the second quarter worth approximately $10,685,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

