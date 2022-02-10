Profund Advisors LLC Sells 96 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,360.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 15,044.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 19,859 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.86.

Omnicell stock opened at $157.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $187.29.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,542,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,903,633. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

